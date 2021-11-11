Vidya Balan's Next Film On Modern Love Co-Stars Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi And Sendhil Ramamurthy

Vidya Balan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan is "stoked" about her next film with Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and India-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy. The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be a romantic comedy-drama that will be directed by ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It is currently filming in locations across Mumbai and Ooty. Announcing her new film on social media, Vidya Balan wrote: "Stoked about my next - an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I'm enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt."

She added that the film marks her first project with production house Applause Entertainment and second with Ellipsis Entertainment, who produced her 2017 film Tumhari Sulu. "Can't wait for you'll to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon!" she added in her post.

Sendhil Ramamurthy, who is known for his performances in American shows like Heroes, Beauty and the Beast, Covert Affairs and Never Have I Ever, returned to Mumbai "after a decade" for this untitled film. "So psyched to return to Mumbai after a decade to film a truly remarkable script - a yet-untitled drama-comedy about modern relationships, to be directed by Shirsha. When I was told that it would be with amazing actors like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Ileana, I was doubly excited," he wrote in an Instagram post.

The yet-to-be-titled film is a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships and is set for a 2022 release.

Talking about the film, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta said in a statement: "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe-honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will cherish...Yes, I am nervous but this journey so far has been truly special."

Vidya Balan was last seen in Sherni. Pratik Gandhi rose to fame for Harshad Mehta's Scam 1992. Ileana's last film was The Big Bull.