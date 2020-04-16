Vidya Balan's Birthday Wish For Charlie Chaplin Is Winning The Internet

Vidya Balan shared this video. (courtesy balanvidya)

Vidya Balan just wished "happy birthday" to Charlie Chaplin in the sweetest way possible. The Tumhari Sulu actress took a trip to the memory lane and fished out a 5-year-old video of herself dressed as Charlie Chaplin. Sharing the behind the scenes video from the Filmfare magazine cover shoot, Vidya Balan wrote, "Happy Birthday Charlie Chaplin." Adding a few details about the BTS video, Vidya wrote, "If I remember correctly, here I was goofing around on set before we actually got down to it." The 41-year-old actress wrapped her post saying, "Filmfare cover shoot 5 years ago (I think)." She also added the hashtag "Throwback Thursday" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, her video was flooded with comments from her fans with most of them mistaking her for Charlie Chaplin himself. A comment read "Amazing Ma'am....at first I thought it was Charlie Chaplin himself" while most of her fans reacted to her post with "wow" and "amazing."

The Kahaani actress keeps sharing BTS videos from her shoot diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Vidya shared a video of herself dressed as Raj Kapoor from the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. Sharing the video, Vidya captioned it with the lyrics of the popular song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Mera Naam Joker "Jeena yahaan marna yahaan, iske siva jaana kahaan," wrote Vidya. Take a look:

On the work front, Vidya Balan is best-known for her performances in films such as Salaam-E-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, Paa, Ishqiya and The Dirty Picture among others. She was last seen in the 2019 film Mission Mangal where she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.