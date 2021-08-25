Vidya Balan Was 'Done Shooting' But Her Team Wasn't. So, She Did This

Vidya Balan shared this photo (courtesy balanvidya)

When it comes to being sassy, Vidya Balan is the undisputed queen. The 42-year-old actress shared an ROFL post on Instagram recently. At first, Vidya's new post might seem like a photoshoot post but as you swipe through the photos in the carousel, it reveals something fishy is going on. The caption in Vidya Balan's post explains her quirky expressions in the post. Vidya appears visibly bored in some of the snippets and in the caption, she revealed she was simply waiting to call it a day. "When you are done shooting, but your team wants few more shots," Vidya captioned her photos. LOL.

Vidya Balan's post received the loudest shout out from actor Gajraj Rao, who posted the high five emoji. Vidya's post was also flooded with the fire and the red heart icons - that's how much her Instafam loved it.

Vidya Balan's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her various moods, mostly conveyed best through her saree looks. Here's when she was "Feeling so blue, that the flowers caught up with my feelings."

Earlier this year, Vidya Balan trended a great deal for her response to those who say she "only wears Indian" attires. Vidya Balan posted a video set to the song Woman by BoA, in which she can be seen seen strutting towards the camera in a yellow salwar kameez and then switching into a bodycon dress at the snap of fingers.

Vidya Balan is best known for films such as Kahaani, Bobby Jasoos, The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, Kismat Konnection, Shakuntala Devi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. She was last seen in Natkhat, which premiered in July on Voot. In June, Vidya Balan's Amazon Prime movie Sherni released - she played the role of a forest officer in the movie.