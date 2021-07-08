Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Brother Vir Chopra Dies Due To COVID-19

Anupama Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anupama.chopra)

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother, film producer Vir Chopra, died due to COVID-19 on July 5, reported new agency ANI. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife, film critic Anupama Chopra, confirmed the news of Vir Chopra's death, on Thursday. The 54-year-old film critic shared a picture of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vir Chopra on Instagram. In the caption, she remembered Vir Chopra as the "better version" of her husband. "Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile," she wrote. Anupama Chopra also recalled the time when she got married and people used to confuse Vir Chopra for Vidhu Vinod Chopra as they "looked alike." She wrote: "They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing." Anupama Chopra also shared that the picture that she shared is from the premier of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2009 film 3 Idiots. "Photo taken at the premier of 3 Idiots," she wrote.

Many social media users condoled Vir Chopra's death in the comments section. Filmmaker Homi Adajania's wife, fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, mourned Vir Chopra's death. "So sorry for your loss," she wrote.

Vir Chopra was a film producer and he worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra on several films like 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He was the creative producer of films like Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Mission Kashmir, Parineeta, Broken Horses and Kareeb.

