EXCLUSIVE: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recalls The Time He Wanted To Kill Himself

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recently released documentary Zero Se Restart focused on the making of his hit film 12th Fail. Now, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was asked about the "Zero Se Restart" moment in his real life.

The filmmaker said, "Most people don't believe it but if you have read my book Unscripted, you know there was a time when I wanted to kill myself. I was so disillusioned with life. I was standing in Lonavala on a highway, next to the trucks moving, and I could have taken a step and died but It was my love for my family that held me back."

Furthermore he added, "It was a crazy moment in my life where I was so disillusioned, this was the time after I had released Sazaye Maut and I was writing Khamosh. So, if I had to go to a zero moment I would go to that moment."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra also talked about Zero Se Restart and the making of the documentary.

The filmmaker said, "A lot of people have told me that this film is even better than 12th Fail and the reason being that 12th Fail had a certain message but this film has a very direct message for particularly the young people."

He added, "Also cinematically, Zero Se Restart is a far bigger challenge and a far bigger accomplishment for me. The biggest challenge of my life was to edit Zero Se Restart. We had 1800 hrs of footage and we made a 90-minute film out of that."

"This film was not planned, it was shot by 18-19 people on iPhones. In a way, it is actual cinema. Something like this has never been done before," he concluded.

Zero Se Restart premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 21.

Narrated, edited and directed by Jaskunwar Kohli, the documentary was released in theatres on December 13.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book.

It narrates the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film featured Vikrant Massey in the lead role alongside Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.