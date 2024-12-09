New Releases This Week (December 9-15): <i>Zero Se Restart</i>, <i>Mismatched 3</i>, <i>Bandish Bandits 2</i> And More To Look Forward To

As Monday kicks off the week, we are sure many of you are already making plans for the week. Wait, we are not talking about work meetings or your business agenda – we are referring to the exciting new releases hitting the big screen and streaming platforms this week. For all you movie buffs, it is time to enjoy these projects with your loved ones. If you are unsure about what to watch this week, do not worry – we have got you covered. Here is a roundup of the OTT and theatrical releases for this week (December 9 to December 15):

1. Polo - December 10 (Netflix)

The docuseries offers a closer look at the sport of Polo. It also provides insight into the lives of professional players, both on and off the field.

2. One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 - December 11 (Netflix)

This project is based on Gabriel García Márquez's 1967 novel of the same name. Gino Montesinos, Ruggero Pasquarelli, and Eduardo De Los Reyes star in the show.

3. The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga - December 11 (Netflix)

This unusual true-crime story is based on real events that began as a small-town drama but escalated into a national scandal. The plot involves an Elvis impersonator, illegal body part trading, and even a scheme to assassinate the President.

4. Maria - December 11 (Netflix)

This biographical psychological drama, set in Paris during the 1970s, stars Angelina Jolie, Haluk Bilginer, and Pierfrancesco Favino. It narrates the story of Maria Callas, one of the most iconic opera singers of all time.

5. Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World - December 11 (Netflix)

This short documentary follows the journey of a teenager with autism who discovers a new way to connect with the world. Using a letter board, she learns to express herself and finds the joy of sharing her voice.

6. Zero Se Restart - December 13 (Theatres)

Don't call yourself a Bollywood fan if you haven't seen Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. Zero Se Restart reveals what went into creating this blockbuster project.

7. Bandish Bandits Season 2 - December 13 (Prime Video)

Get ready to reunite with Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe and Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna. The show returns with its second instalment after a four-year hiatus.

8. Mismatched Season 3 - December 13 (Netflix)

Prajakta Koli shines in her role as Dimple. Her much-loved Netflix series is back with Season 3. Fans can't wait to see Prajakta and Rohit Saraf's impeccable on-screen chemistry.

9. Despatch - December 13 (Zee5)

Directed by Kanu Behl, this film stars Manoj Bajpayee as crime journalist Joy Bag. Determined to uncover a dangerous scam, his pursuit of the truth puts his life in grave danger.

10. Invisible - December 13 (Disney+ Hotstar)

This story revolves around twelve-year-old Capi, who suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. With friends and family unable to understand the cause, his psychologist becomes determined to uncover the root of his trauma. Aura Garrido, Miki Esparbé, and David Verdaguer star in this project.

Which one of these projects are you most excited about?