NDTV Indian Of The Year: Prajakta Koli Awarded The 'Climate Influencer Of The Year'

Prajakta pictured receiving the award

Prajakta Koli was awarded the Climate Influencer Of The Year at the NDTV Indian Of The Year event held in New Delhi on Saturday. She received the award from Sania Mirza. After receiving the award Prajakta Koli thanked the country which allows to initiate such conversation. As a content creator, she believes she has a huge role to play to create awareness about climate. Prajakta, who is an actor as well, said that acting and creating awareness come with challenges of their own. As an environment enthusiast, Prajakta suggested to practise waste segregation and recycling for people. Take a look:

FYI, Prajakta was appointed as UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) India's first Youth Climate Champion in 2022. In January 2023, Prajakta attended the World Economic Forum held in Davos. As one of the six content creators invited globally for the event, Prajakta participated in discussions centered around critical themes such as climate action, social justice, and global healthcare.

Prajakta acted in web series Mismatched, Comedy Premium League, Andhera. She acted in films like Jugjugg Jeeyo, Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti. She has singles like Shameless, No Offence, Yeh Diss Gaana Hai to her credit.

Speaking of NDTV Indian Of The Year, Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was present as the Chief Guest, along with other esteemed guests including Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Smriti Zubin Irani. The event featured some of the biggest names from entertainment, politics, business, sports and culture. This year the theme of the ceremony was "India - A Transformative Power". The awards have consistently celebrated India's heroes, famous or unsung, acknowledging their extraordinary contribution to society.