Did You Know: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Tore Nana Patekar's Kurta After A Heated Argument On <i>Parinda</i> Sets?

Parinda, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, won a million hearts. The film, which was released in 1989, featured Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Now, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has opened up about the shoot days, reported news agency IANS. The filmmaker said that considering Parinda's tight budget the crew was asked to bring lunch from home. Recalling a heated clash with Nana Patekar, he said that the actor had asked the production team to help him with lunch. “I found it a bit odd and asked him [ Nana Patekar] ‘Ghar se nahi laaya? [You didn't bring it from home],'” the director was quoted as saying.

As per the report, the comment did go down well with Nana Patekar and he got involved in a fight with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. So much so that Vidhu Vinod Chopra “tore the actor's kurta which he was supposed to wear in the next scene. At that moment, the cinematographer of the film Binod Pradhan told the team that the shot was ready, and he called for a take,” the report added.

This is not the first time that Vidhu Vinod Chopra has shared anecdotes from the sets of Parinda. Earlier, during his appearance on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the director spilled the beans on Nana Patekar's rude behaviour. Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that the actor had “abused him on the sets of Parinda.”

He said, “There's a scene in the film where Nana asks if he has tears in his eyes after his wife has died… We'd been shooting all day, and it was late in the evening. Nana declared that he was too tired to continue and that he was going home. I told him, ‘Sure, you pay for the overheads then'. He started swearing at me, I swore back, and in the scuffle, I tore his kurta. The cops on set said, ‘We're here to protect you, and you're fighting among yourselves'.”

Talking about a particular scene in the film where Nana Patekar's character is wearing a vest, Vidhu Vinod Chopra added, “If you watch the scene, he's wearing a vest in it because his kurta had just been torn. The tears that you see in his eyes are real because we'd just fought. Later, we hugged it out and he told me, ‘I was nervous about the scene'. That's how ‘Parinda' was made.”