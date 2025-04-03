Ayesha Jhulka Says She Was Not The Reason Behind Manisha Koirala-Nana Patekar's Breakup

Rumours of Ayesha Jhulka's relationship with Nana Patekar, Mithun Chakraborty made it to the gossip columns of tabloids, magazines during her time. Years after, the Khiladi actress reacted to those rumours in a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani.

She said, "If you open the tabloids of that time, I was linked with everybody. We were just friends, and we had a fun relationship. When you do six or seven films together, you're meeting each other on set every third day... At that age, it's naivety... I have more boyfriends than girlfriends even now, but that doesn't mean you have to be romantically associated with them. In today's time, what is there to hide? We've crossed that age..."

According to some reports, Ayesha's relationship with Nana Patekar caused a rift in the actor's relationship with Manisha Koiarala and they, eventually, broke up.

Addressing speculation that Manisha Koirala ended her relationship with Nana because of her, Ayesha said, "It didn't have anything to do with an affair. We did a photoshoot together, and then I did a play with him. But again, look at the seniority. I understand (being linked up) with co-stars my age, but I hate to talk about people who are (older). I have nothing to do with (Manisha walking out on him)."

Ayesha Jhulka and Akshay Kumar's chemistry in the 1992 film Khiladi made a lot of buzz. Reacting to the rumours of her relationship with Akshay Kumar, the actress said, "There could've been an attraction, but that's normal,"

"We've always had that fondness, but I don't think 'physical attraction' is the right way to put it," she explained.

Ayesha Jhulka worked in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kaise Kaise Rishte, Sangram, Waqt Hamara Hai, Dil Ki Baazi, Aulad Ke Dushman, to name a few.