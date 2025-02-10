<i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Star Ajith Kumar Ties Laces Of Female Fan's Shoes. Internet Reacts

Ajith Kumar, a racing enthusiast, is in headlines for a viral video. In the video, Ajith can be seen tying the laces of a young woman's shoes. In the video, Ajith can be seen bending down and helping a young woman tie the laces. Then he is seen chatting with other people and smiling in the video. Ajith can be seen dressed in his racing suit.

The video drew diverse reactions on the Internet. An X user wrote, "Uff that one of the world wonder." Another user wrote, "Great." Take a look:

AK tying the shoe laces of a crew member and caught in a fan camera unaware. Idhellam blood la varadhu. ❤️



#AjithKumar #VidaaMuyarchi pic.twitter.com/iu4waHjgWv — Trollywood 𝕏 (@TrollywoodX) February 9, 2025

Ajith Kumar's new film Vidaamuyarchi is running in theatres. Vidaamuyarchi is set against the scenic backdrop of Azerbaijan. The story centres around Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha), a couple on the brink of divorce after 12 years of marriage. When they get stranded in Azerbaijan, Kayal goes missing, prompting Arjun to embark on a journey to find her.

Vidaamuyarchi was originally slated for a January 2025 release but was delayed due to "unavoidable circumstances." The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crore, with Ajith Kumar's remuneration said to be between ₹110 to ₹120 crore.

This year, Ajith Kumar received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Ajith shared how he wished his late father could have witnessed this moment. "I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be."

On the work front, Ajith Kumar has appeared in over 60 films in a career spanning more than three decades.