<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao's Film Earns Rs 27 Crore In Week 1

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao's Film Earns Rs 27 Crore In Week 1

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri make the titular pair in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Read Time: 2 mins
Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film. (courtesy: TriptiiDimri)

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video hit the theatres on October 11. It performed decently on its first seven days at the domestic box office, and on the first Thursday, it earned around Rs 1.75 crore, reported Sacnilk. The total collection so far is Rs 26.95 crore. Released in only one language, the romantic-comedy drama had an overall 9.47% Hindi occupancy on October 17. It began with the box office earnings of Rs 5.5 crore and Rs. 6.9 respectively on the first Friday and Saturday, but then gradually showed a dip. In addition to the titular pair, Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a romantic-comedy drama, has already surpassed Alia Bhatt's Jigra collection and faced tough competition from Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. Produced under the banner of T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez, the film's storyline circles around a VHS tape containing an intimate video of Vicky and Vidya in the 90s, which gets lost. In pursuit of the missing tape, the characters create a stir in the small town.

Back in September, Triptii Dimri dropped a set of BTS pictures from the shoot of the Mere Mehboob song from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In the stills, the actress wears a blue indo-western outfit. Her charisma and expressions are simply on-point. Several background dancers can be spotted in the frames as well. Along with the post, Triptii wrote, “Something banger is coming soon! Thoda tadapna toh banta haina... Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in cinemas on 11th October.”

Previously, Raaj Shaandilyaa revealed that he has a sequel in mind for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He said, “Where this film ends, we've got a sequel, which will be set 10-15 years later when the advent of the Internet has happened. We've written the story. We will shoot this film after I make another film," in an interaction with news agency PTI. Read all about it here

Triptii Dimri was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's latest on-screen appearance was in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2

