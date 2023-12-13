Vicky Kaushal's 'Birthday Dance' Post For Meghna Gulzar Is Adorable

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: Vicky Kaushal)

Vicky Kaushal wished his Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar happy birthday Sam Bahadur style. The actor, soaring high with Sam Bahadur, shared a BTS video from the film sets. In the video, we can see, Vicky practising ball dance with the director. They can also be seen hugging each other during the shot. For context, Vicky (Sam Manekshaw) dances with his wife Sanya Malhotra (Silloo Manekshaw) in the film. Vicky wrote an adorable note for Meghna Gulzar. It read, "Here's a little birthday dance with you Meghna... wish I could do it in person today! Everyday on set I'd try to be the most hard working person and everyday you'd beat me and everybody else to it. Will keep trying though... Happy Happy Birthday Sweetie... may you always keep inspiring people around you to give their absolute best!" Take a look at the post here:

Katrina Kaif also gave a shout out to Vicky's performance in the film. She wrote in an Instagram post, "Maghna Gulzar, such a poetic beautiful classic film, was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot." She then went on to review her husband Vicky Kaushal's performance and wrote, "And SAM !!!!.....GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT. What a performance, flawless, I'm just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I've seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered." Take a look at the post here:

Sam Bahadur opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "One of the most striking aspects of Sam Bahadur is that it eschews flag-waving militarism while celebrating the bravery of India's soldiers. It treads gently and thoughtfully through the life-threatening minefields that infantrymen have to negotiate in the line of duty. There are battle scenes and punchlines aplenty in the film, but they do not overshadow the less flashy components with which the lively biopic is constructed."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. This is the second time that Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with Meghna Gulzar for a project. Earlier, they had worked together in the film Raazi, featuring Alia Bhatt. Sanya Malhotra plays the character of Silloo Manekshaw while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the character of Indira Gandhi in the film.