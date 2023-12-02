In Pics: Sachin Tendulkar Watches Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

Sachin Tendulkar and Vicky Kaushal pictured together

Vicky Kaushal's weekend was made as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar watched his new film Sam Bahadur at a hall in Khar on Saturday. Sachin Tendulkar was accompanied by wife Anjali to the screening. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar also watched the film. Vicky Kaushal was present with the star players to witness their live reactions. Vicky was dressed in a black shirt and denims. He added a dash of style with his black shades. Sachin Tendulkar was dressed in a light blue coloured shirt while his wife Anjali opted for a floral kurta. The guests and host posed together for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the pictures here:

Vicky Kaushal has been receiving huge praise for portraying the first Indian field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a convincing manner. Apart from industry celebs, Sam Manekshaw's daughter Maja Daruwala said to the Indian Express that she moved to tears after watching the film. She said at the event, "They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I've seen the film twice now and I teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you turn to the audience and you're smiling. That just kills me every time." The video was shared by a fan page on Twitter. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif also gave a shout out to Vicky's performance. She wrote in an Instagram post, "Maghna Gulzar, such a poetic beautiful classic film, was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot."

She then went on to review her husband Vicky Kaushal's performance and wrote, "And SAM !!!!.....GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT. What a performance, flawless, I'm just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I've seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered." Take a look at the post here:

Sam Bahadur opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "One of the most striking aspects of Sam Bahadur is that it eschews flag-waving militarism while celebrating the bravery of India's soldiers. It treads gently and thoughtfully through the life-threatening minefields that infantrymen have to negotiate in the line of duty. There are battle scenes and punchlines aplenty in the film, but they do not overshadow the less flashy components with which the lively biopic is constructed."