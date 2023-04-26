Vicky Kaushal, Reporting Straight From Behind The Stage Of Filmfare Awards - 'Final Check'

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Filmfare Awards is around the corner, and celebs are busy preparing for the gala night. Now, ahead of the event, Vicky Kaushal has shared an update on his Instagram right from behind the stage of Filmfare Awards 2023. Yes, the actor has shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen busy preparing for his dance performance. In the image, the actor looks uber cool in a white T-shirt and black joggers, while in the background, we can see the dance crew. In some pictures, he seems exhausted from the practice session.

Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal captioned the images as "Final checks. See you tomorrow" and tagged Filmfare's official Instagram profile. Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Well done & work hard," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Check out the post here:

Lately, Vicky Kaushal has been treating his Insta family to oh-so-dashing pictures, and we can't keep our eyes off him. In one of the posts, Vicky looks handsome in a formal ensemble - a white shirt and blue pants with black sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, he captioned it as "Manifest vi kare naale kare mehnataan (Manifesting is also hard working)."

In another post, Vicky Kaushal looked dashing in a suit set and wrote, "Monochrome mood."

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Next, he will be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke with Sara Ali Khan and Ekta Kapoor's Sam Bahadur.