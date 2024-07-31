India Couture Week 2024: <i>Chhaava</i> Couple Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna Lit Up The Ramp Like This

The grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 was marked by an enchanting display of elegance and glamour, with Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the runway as showstoppers for renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. Held on July 31 in Delhi, the closing day of this illustrious fashion week, the event was a testament to the enduring allure of traditional Indian craftsmanship infused with contemporary design sensibilities.

As the curtain fell on the week-long fashion extravaganza, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna captivated the audience with their impeccable looks.

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in a stunning ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins and beadwork.

The lehenga featured a drop-beaded shoulder design on the blouse and was complemented by a gracefully draped long veil.

Her look was completed with open, flowing hair and a smokey eye makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

The traditional jewellery, including a delicate mang teeka and hath panja, added a touch of classic elegance to her ensemble.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, embraced a regal aura with his pale golden dust sherwani, meticulously embellished with heavy sequined embroidery.

The outfit was paired with powder-golden ivory pants and matching loafers, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look that exuded luxury and refinement.

Falguni Shane Peacock, celebrating two decades of redefining Indian couture, showcased their latest collection, 'Rang Mahal,' as the highlight of the event.

This collection was a vibrant homage to India's rich cultural tapestry and architectural grandeur. Drawing inspiration from the opulence of historic palaces, 'Rang Mahal' featured around forty meticulously crafted ensembles that blended traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

The collection paid tribute to India's cultural legacy with intricate designs and luxurious fabrics, all skillfully created by master artisans from the Falguni Shane Peacock atelier and the dedicated weavers at Swadesh.

Swadesh, known for its commitment to preserving India's traditional arts and crafts, collaborates closely with the designer duo to bring these handcrafted wonders to the forefront of global fashion.

The event was more than just a fashion show; it was a sensory feast that began with a contemporary dance and sitara performance themed in lilac.

The evening was further enlivened by a live concert featuring contemporary renditions of popular Bollywood hits, adding a dynamic musical element to the runway experience.

The bridal collection segment was particularly enchanting, with models walking to live renditions of hit songs such as Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from Swades, and other hits like Mast Magan, Tere Hawale, and Peer Vi Tu.

Rashmika and Vicky, as showstoppers, graced the runway to the soulful tunes of Tere Bina from Guru and Ve Haaniya, creating an unforgettable finale to the couture week.

India Couture Week 2024, which began on July 24, was a celebration of both established and emerging talent.

The week saw veteran designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla presenting their collections, with stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah Badussha walking the ramp as showstoppers.

Wamiqa Gabbi's opening look, an ivory lehenga from the 'Botanical Bloom' line, showcased exquisite Resham embroidery, while her closing ensemble, a red lehenga from the 'Bridal Gota' collection, highlighted the intricate craftsmanship of Gota, Zardozi, and crystal embellishments.

The event concluded on a high note with Falguni Shane Peacock's breathtaking collection, encapsulating the essence of Indian couture and celebrating the synergy of tradition and modernity.

