Vicky Kaushal's Aww-Dorable Pic With His 'Cutiep-Aai' Has The Internet's Heart

Image was shared by Vicky Kaushal. (Courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is excited about his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family, in which he will co-star with Manushi Chhillar.

The Uri actor is active on social media and frequently posts adorable photos of himself and his family. Vicky took to Instagram and posted a cute picture of himself with his mother Veena Kaushal on Sunday. He captioned the post, “Cutiep-aai.”

He wore a green sweatshirt and was sitting on a couch, while his mother donned a traditional suit. Veena can be seen hugging him in the photo. Fans responded with heart emoticons in the comments section.

"BEST CAPTION "Tu hai To Mujhe Phir Aur Kya Chaiye," one fan said. Another user commented, "AWWWW OMGGGG! "THIS IS ADORABLE!" Fans reacted in the comments section as soon as the actor posted the picture. A fan commented, "You called your mum aai!!-wow." "Most gorg people the woman behind the green flag man Vicky is!," another fan wrote.

Actor Kriti Sanon tweeted, "So cute." Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his upcoming family drama film The Great Indian Family directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The official trailer of the film will be out on September 12. Helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in the film.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's next Sam Bahadur which showcases the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)