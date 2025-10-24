Veteran Korean Actor Lee Soon-Jae's Agency Quashes Hospitalisation Rumours: "He Is In Good Health"

Rumours about veteran actor Lee Soon-jae's health surfaced once again, leading his agency to issue a clarification.

What's Happening

Despite the renewed speculation, the agency stated that there are no serious health concerns.

On Friday, a representative from Lee Soon-jae's agency told Maeil Business Star Today, "There has been no change from before. He is in good health," adding, "He is only receiving rehabilitation treatment due to weakness in his legs."

The agency also said, "There are no plans for public appearances. He will focus on recovery while taking a break."

Background

The latest round of speculation began after actor Jung Dong-hwan mentioned Lee Soon-jae at the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards 2025 held on October 23.

Upon receiving the Order of Cultural Merit, Jung said, "It seems that Mr Lee Soon-jae is not in good health right now. I sincerely hope for his recovery."

Concerns regarding the actor's condition have surfaced repeatedly. In September last year, during a press conference for the KBS2 drama Dog Knows Everything, actor Kim Yong-gun shared, "Toward the end of the production, Mr Lee Soon-jae's health was not very good, which worried both the cast and crew. He couldn't read the script, so he memorised his lines written on large sheets of paper. His steadfastness became an inspiration to us all."

In October of the same year, Lee Soon-jae withdrew from the play Waiting for Godot due to health issues.

At the time, the production company announced, "Mr Lee Soon-jae received an additional opinion from his doctor recommending three months of rest, so we had no choice but to cancel all remaining performances."

In August, actor Park Geun-hyung also drew attention to Lee Soon-jae's condition during a press conference for Waiting for Godot, saying, "I tried to visit him several times, but he was reluctant, so I couldn't meet him in person. I've heard about his situation through others, and it doesn't seem to be good."

