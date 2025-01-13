KBS Drama Awards: Veteran Actor Lee Soon-Jae Wins Big. A Look At The Full List Of Winners

The 2024 KBS Drama Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for December 29th, was postponed following the tragic Jeju Air plane crash at Muan Airport. It was eventually recorded on December 31st and aired on January 11th KST (January 12 IST).

Lee Soon Jae made history by becoming the oldest recipient of the Grand Prize. He was awarded for his performance in the KBS2 drama Dog Knows Everything, where he portrayed a renowned actor who discovers he has the ability to hear dogs talking.

The Top Excellence Award for Actress was shared between Lim Soo Hyang of Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Park Ji Young of Iron Family. The Top Excellence Award for Actor was awarded to Ji Hyun Woo of Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Kim Jung Hyun of Iron Family.

Below is the list of winners from the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.

Grand Prize: Lee Soon Jae (Dog Knows Everything)

Top Excellence Award, Actor: Kim Jung Hyun (Iron Family), Ji Hyun Woo (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

Top Excellence Award, Actress: Park Ji Young (Iron Family), Lim Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries: Park Ji Hoon (Love Song for Illusion)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Yeonwoo (Dog Knows Everything), Han Ji Hyeon (Face Me)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama: Shin Hyun Joon (Iron Family)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily Drama: Baek Sung Hyun (Su Ji and U Ri), Oh Chang Suk (The Two Sisters)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama: Ham Eun Jung (Su Ji and U Ri), Park Ha Na (My Merry Marriage)

Best Couple Award:

- Ji Hyun Woo and Lim Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)

- Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family)

- Baek Sung Hyun and Ham Eun Jung (Su Ji & U Ri)

- Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon, and Kim Hye Eun (Iron Family)

- Yeonwoo, Lee Soon Jae, and Ari (Dog Knows Everything)