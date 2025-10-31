Veteran Star Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Sources told NDTV that the actor, who will turn a year older on December 8, has been in the hospital for 4-5 days now. Dharmendra was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up, the insiders further said.

In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dharmendra was seen dressed in a printed shirt, black pants, and a black hat as he exited the hospital. While walking towards his car, the actor stopped to interact with the paparazzi.

At the time, the video of the actor exiting a hospital with his bandaged right eye went viral social media.

Addressing the concerned paparazzi, Dharmendra had then said, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)"

In quintessenial Dharmendra style, the actor had said, "Love you, my audience and my fans".

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Ikkis, fronted by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Ikkis, based on the life of war hero Arun Khetarpal, will hit the screens in December. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.

