Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor died on Monday at the age of 80 due to cardiac arrest.

He breathed his last at around 3:30 pm at Sion Hospital in Mumbai. His last rites were performed later the same evening at a crematorium near the hospital.

It has been confirmed that the actor had been unwell for the past three days and had also been hospitalised earlier. A prayer meet has been scheduled for April 30 between 5 pm and 7 pm at the North Bombay Association (Punjab Association), where family, friends, and members of the industry are expected to gather to pay their respects.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his grief over Bharat Kapoor's death and shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre and film actor Bharat Kapoor ji. Have great memories working with him in the initial days of my career. A great human being. Om Shanti."

About Bharat Kapoor

Bharat Kapoor was a familiar face in the Hindi entertainment industry. Over a career spanning nearly four decades, he appeared in a wide range of films and television shows.

His notable film credits include Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Rang (1993). He continued to remain active in later years with films such as Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004).

Apart from films, Bharat Kapoor also made a significant mark on television. He featured in several popular shows including Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Bhagyavidhata, Tara, Chunauti, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.