Veer Pahariya Reveals Taking Acting Tips From His Brother's Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor

Veer Pahariya, is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Sky Force. As the film is gearing up for its release, Veer is busy with promotions. Amid this, he opened up on taking inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor for his role in the movie.

In a recent interview, the debutante not only spoke about his dynamic with "nearly family" Janhvi, but he also heaped praises on the actress for her filmography, especially Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, where Janhvi played the role of an Air Force pilot.

"I think she's very talented as an actress and she has played a real character in Gunjan Saxena. That was a biopic as well. So yeah, any of my friends are actors, I don't miss out the chance of asking them for any advice. And she's pretty experienced. So yeah, I did take a lot of advice," Veer revealed.

Not just advice, Veer also feels inspired by Janhvi's choice of films.

"To be honest, I really, really respect Janhvi as an artist. Because, if you look at her film choices, she could have chosen the big films, which are more commercial. But she wanted to prove her acting mettle. So, I really have respect for that," he remarked.

"She really loves movies and she loves performing. So, usse mujhe bohot prerna mili hai (I got inspired by her). I really enjoy her choice of films, and it means a lot that she is supporting me," Veer further stated.

In case you didn't know, Janhvi Kapoor is dating Veer's brother, Shikhar Pahariya.

Coming to the film, Veer portrays the role of Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, who received Mahavir Chakra, in the movie.

Besides Veer, Sky Force also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on January 24.