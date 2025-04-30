Veer Pahariya Reacts To Rasha Thadani And Vedang Raina's Dance In A New Advertisement

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani teams up with Vedang Raina. Their new advertisement features a recreated dance from a classic film. Fans express a desire for the duo to star together in a rom-com.

As new talents are making their Bollywood debuts, the growing interest amongst the audience to witness fresh onscreen chemistry never gets old.

The latest to have grabbed the attention of the masses with their quirky and funloving chemistry are Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Vedang Raina. The two got together for a new advertisement, and their video has won over the internet.

The duo are seen flaunting their moves in a recreated version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon's Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, and the internet seems to love their easy camaraderie and spark.

Veer Pahariya who recently made his Bollywood debut with Skyforce, reacted to the post as he called Rasha Thadani, "Heroine No 1."

Some other internet users flooded the comments section with, "May they be cast together in a cute rom-com, that will break romantic records", whereas another comment read, "Somebody please cast these two in a movie together."

Another internet user remarked, "Off screen Ranveer Singh and Raveena Tandon", while someone else mentioned, "These two look good together!!"

Rasha Thadani made her big Bollywood debut earlier this year with Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. The film also had Ajay Devgn in a key role. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office, but Rasha was immensely appreciated. She was seen alongside Aaman Devgan. Vedang Raina was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Alia Bhatt.