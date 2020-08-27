Varun Dhawan's Shoulder Injury 'Never Healed Properly' But He Is Looking Forward To Doing What He Loves Again

Varun Dhawan shared this photo (courtesy varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan chose to share a throwback video over a blast from the past photo this Thursday and accompanied it with a thought he wanted to share with his fans. The 33-year-old actor revealed he suffered a shoulder injury while filming Street Dancer 3D and that he hasn't recovered from it completely even after several months. Street Dancer 3D released in January 2020. Varun, who is a fitness freak of sorts, added that after months of rest, he is looking forward to resuming some of his favourite work-out moves, as can be seen in the throwback video he shared: "What's up... had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting Street Dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and may be get back to these exercises," Varun captioned his video.

Varun Dhawan's feed is filled with work-out posts, which explain his toned physique in all his shirtless photos.

But Varun knows very well that all work and no play makes one a dull boy and so, he often converts his gym time into dance sessions, particularly if Tum To Thehre Pardesi is playing.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Varun is looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1, in which he co-stars with Sara Ali Khan. Coolie No 1 was expected to release in May but has been postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.