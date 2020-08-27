Varun Dhawan's Shoulder Injury "Never Healed Properly" But He Is Looking Forward To Doing What He Loves Again

New Delhi:

Actor Varun Dhawan chose to share a throwback video over a blast from the past photo this Thursday and accompanied it with a thought he wanted to share with his fans. The 33-year-old actor revealed he suffered a shoulder injury while filming Street Dancer 3D and that he hasn't recovered from it completely even after several months. Street Dancer 3D released in January 2020. Varun, who is a fitness freak of sorts, added that after months of rest, he is looking forward to resuming some of his favourite work-out moves, as can be seen in the throwback video he shared: "What's up... had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting Street Dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and may be get back to these exercises," Varun captioned his video.

Here's what Varun Dhawan shared on Throwback Thursday:

Varun Dhawan's feed is filled with work-out posts, which explain his toned physique in all his shirtless photos.

ॐ 🧘‍♂️ 🙏 @jogmihir #balance #yoga

But Varun knows very well that all work and no play makes one a dull boy and so, he often converts his gym time into dance sessions, particularly if Tum To Thehre Pardesi is playing.

My all time favourite song I ain't classy

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Varun is looking forward to the release of Coolie No 1, in which he co-stars with Sara Ali Khan. Coolie No 1 was expected to release in May but has been postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

varun dhawanthrowback thursday

