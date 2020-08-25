Varun Dhawan's Post On The Coronavirus Vaccine - Awaited - Is Our Thoughts Exactly

Varun Dhawan shared this photo (courtesy varundvn)

It's as if Varun Dhawan read our mind - have you seen his new post? The 33-year-old actor shared a rather filmy post referring to the coronavirus pandemic. Borrowing lyrics from Sonu Nigam's song Ab Mujhe Raat Din, Varun Dhawan revealed that just like all of us, he too is eagerly waiting for the coronavirus vaccine. Varun Dhawan made slight changes to the lyrics to match his thoughts and wrote: "Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain." LOL. Varun's post cracked up his Instafam, actresses Preity Zinta and Nushrat Bharucha among them. Preity dropped the ROFL emojis on Varun's post.

Varun Dhawan's post was accompanied by an upside down selfie.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, he shared this wish for his fans: "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

On Rakhi, the actor wrote about missing his sisters: "Feels really odd not being able to see all my sisters this year but to love them and protect them means not seeing them... so be it. Miss my sisters."

Varun Dhawan, who has a very goofy sense of humour, often delights his fans with interesting posts. Here's one which he best described with the pizza, fries and burger emojis.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. He is awaiting the release of Coolie No 1, which is directed by his father David Dhawan and also stars Sara Ali Khan. The shoot of Coolie No 1 wrapped in March, just days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The film was supposed to release in theatres on May 1 but was postponed because of the lockdown.