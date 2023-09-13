Varun Dhawan's Review Of Jawan: 'Shah Rukh Khan Delivers As An Actor And Superstar'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Jawan fever is here to stay. From SS Rajamouli to Mahesh Babu, from Shekhar Kapur to Arjun Kapoor - celebs across generations and languages can't stop praising Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan which opened to bumper box office collection. Varun Dhawan also joined the bandwagon of celebs to express his views on Jawan. Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Dilwale. Varun wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Jawan is blockbuster stuff. Shah Rukh Khan delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt like a kid in a candy store. Each moment beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir... Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff." Needless to say, Varun's post was an instant hit on X.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Earlier, Akshay Kumar gave a big shout out to Jawan. He wrote on X, "What massive success!!Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how." Shah Rukh Khan replied to Akshay Kumar in his signature style. He replied, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."

Take a look at their social media exchange:

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

RRR director SS Rajamouli called Shah Rukh Khan the "Baadshah of the box office" in his appreciation post for Jawan. He wrote, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office... What an earth-shattering opening... Congratulations Atlee_di for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success..."Replying to him, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

Take a look at their social media exchange here:

Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir. https://t.co/RpI0UZ625a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan entered the Rs 300 crore club on Tuesday. The total earnings of the movie (Hindi version) are Rs 306.58 crore. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"