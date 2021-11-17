Varun Dhawan's Mid-Week Workout Routine Is As Intense As It Gets

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Highlights Varun Dhawan posted a new workout video

The actor is frequently spotted at the gym

Varun will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast and he is frequently spotted outside his gym. The reason we brought this up today is because the actor posted a video from his workout session and intense can't even begin to describe it. On Wednesday night, the actor posted a video, in which he can be seen doing some workout with utmost conviction. He captioned the video:"#bijleebijlee." Katrina Kaif commented: Ok." "You look like you're battery operated," read Sobhita Dhulipala's comment. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Here are some more posts from Varun Dhawan's fitness diaries, which he frequently documents:

This is how the actor geared up for his forthcoming film Bhedia:

Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur and Dilwale, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Varun's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.

Earlier this year, Varun Dhawan got married to Natasha Dalal, who had been dating for several years, went to school together. They were reportedly meant to get married last year but they had to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Varun confirmed dating Natasha during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6.