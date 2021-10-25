'Aadarsh Pati' Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are All Smiles In Pics From First Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2021: Varun Dhawan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: varundvn)

Highlights Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January this year

Varun shared two photos with Natasha on Sunday

"Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone," he wrote

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's first Karwa Chauth was all about love and smiles. The actor, who married his fiancee in January this year, shared pictures from their celebrations on Instagram on Sunday night and made his friends and fans go aww. In the photos, Natasha looks cute in a lavender kurta set while Varun Dhawan can be seen complementing her in a pastel orange kurta and jeans. In the first two slides, the duo can be seen happily posing for the camera while in the last one, Natasha looks happy as she sees the face of her husband through the sieve. "MOON please. Happy #karwachauth to everyone," Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption.

In the comments section of his post, Nargis Fakhri and Mouni Roy dropped red heart icons while Kartik Aaryan commented: "Awww Aadarsh Pati."

See Varun Dhawan's post here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a fairytale wedding at Alibaug's The Mansion House in January this year. Last month, the actor expressed his love for his wife by posting these mushy pictures on Instagram. He wrote: "The only way I know I'm alive." Take a look at his post:

Varun Dhawan, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year. His film credits include Badlapur, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and ABCD 2. He was last seen in Coolie No 1. Varun Dhawan has a couple of films lined up, including Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.