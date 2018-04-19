Varun Dhawan's Fee Is 5 Times Katrina Kaif's Pay Cheque In New Dance Film: Reports

Varun Dhawan has 100 per cent success rate at the box office

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan during a performance. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif_barbiedoll)

  1. Varun is reportedly being paid more than director Remo D'Souza
  2. So far, all of Varun's 10 films have been successful at the box office
  3. Katrina was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned over Rs 300 crore
Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are all set to lead the cast of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film and as per the latest intel the October actor is reportedly being paid five times more than the 34-year-old actress for the film. A DNA report stated that Varun Dhawan, 30, is reportedly charging Rs 32 crore while Katrina has signed the film for Rs 7 crore. Even the director is reportedly getting significantly lesser remuneration - Rs 12 crore. "Varun has been lapped up for a staggering price for the dance film in which he teams up with Katrina Kaif. He will reportedly be paid Rs 32 crore," a source told DNA.
 


Varun Dhawan has featured in 10 films in his seven-year-old career - all of which have been successful at the box office. Yes, all were not superhits but all of Varun's films have fared decently at the ticket window (including Dilwale and Dishoom). Katrina Kaif has made twice the number of films Varun has starred in, some of which were extremely successful while others proved to be a damp squib at the box office. Her last film was Tiger Zinda Hai (opposite Salman Khan), which earned over Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office alone.

As for the pay disparity, several Bollywood actresses are challenging it by picking niche roles. For example, Deepika Padukone was paid more than Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in "Padmaavat" and more than Amitabh Bachchan in Piku.

Actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin have also raised their voices against pay disparity in Bollywood time and again.
 

