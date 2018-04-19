Varun Dhawan's Fee Is 5 Times Katrina Kaif's Pay Cheque In New Dance Film: Reports

Highlights
- Varun is reportedly being paid more than director Remo D'Souza
- So far, all of Varun's 10 films have been successful at the box office
- Katrina was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned over Rs 300 crore
IT's OFFICIAL- @katrinakaif and me are hitting the dance floor and your screens on 8th nov 2019. A lot more exciting news coming up. Back with my favourite @remodsouza for his third dance flick. Remo sir , me and Lizelle have been trying since Abcd2 to bring to u guys the biggest dance film and finally we have an amazing partner and producer #bhushankumar @tseries.official to back us and so proud of @lizelle2474 whose turning producer on this 3D extravaganza. @asimfarooki
*Coughs* pay disparity *Coughs*
Varun Dhawan has featured in 10 films in his seven-year-old career - all of which have been successful at the box office. Yes, all were not superhits but all of Varun's films have fared decently at the ticket window (including Dilwale and Dishoom). Katrina Kaif has made twice the number of films Varun has starred in, some of which were extremely successful while others proved to be a damp squib at the box office. Her last film was Tiger Zinda Hai (opposite Salman Khan), which earned over Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office alone.
Actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin have also raised their voices against pay disparity in Bollywood time and again.