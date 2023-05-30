Varun Dhawan's 'IIFA Dump' Prompted This Reaction From Vijay Varma

Image was shared by Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: varundvn)

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan had a blast at the IIFA awards ceremony held in Abu Dhabi over the weekend. How do we know this? Well, the actor's latest Instagram upload is proof. In it, the actor has shared several pictures and videos from the event. The carousel begins with a photo of Varun Dhawan with Jacqueline Fernandez. This is followed by videos of the actor interacting with fans, performing on stage, and even rehearsing for his big act. Along with this, he also shared a selfie with Vijay Varma and a video with Kriti Sanon. In the caption, the actor simply wrote, “The IIFA dump.” In response, Vijay Varma said, “Woof woof”. Is that a Bhediya plug? You tell us.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his maiden web series, the Indian instalment of Citadel. In it, he will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Speaking about the project and the upcoming schedule in Serbia, the actor said, “It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet.”

“The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors,” the actor was quoted as saying by PTI.

Recently, Varun Dhawan posted a photo featuring the director duo Raj and DK, along with his co-star Samantha, from the set of the highly-anticipated series. In his Instagram caption, Varun expressed the camaraderie within the team, and wrote, “Team huddle in England #citadelindia." Soon after Varun shared the post, his close friend Arjun Kapoor chimed in with a playful remark. Arjun humorously remarked, "Looks like we'll need a bigger table for this big-budget bonanza!"



Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. In it, he will appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Bhediya 2.