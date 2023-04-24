Varun Dhawan's Birthday Wish For Gigi Hadid Is All Heart - 'Keep Shining, Keep Smiling'

Image was shared by Varun Dhawan.(courtesy: varundvn)

Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday. She jetted off to DisneyLand to mark her special day. Her “dreamy birthday weekend” was all things cute. Wishes poured in from all corners for the model. The one that stole our attention was shared by Varun Dhawan. The actor has shared a throwback picture featuring himself and Gigi Hadid on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid. Keep shining, keep smiling [orange heart emoji].” The picture was clicked during Varun and Gigi Hadid's dance act at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. The two created a lot of buzz on social media when a video of Varun lifting the supermodel in his arms and dancing went viral. Fans were not happy when Varun planted a kiss on her cheeks (more on that later). First, let us take a look at Varun Dhawan's special post for Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid has also shared a glimpse of her “dreamy birthday weekend” on Instagram. Sharing a video of herself, the supermodel wrote, “More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (and laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I've felt from here at Disney and all over the world. My heart is full of gratitude !!!!”

Coming back to Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid's dance video, which created a lot of noise on social media. After fans slammed the actor, Varun issued a clarification on Twitter. He said, “Varun Dhawan also issued a clarification over a viral video on his Twitter: "Many internet users said that the model looked visibly uncomfortable and slammed the artist for his behaviour."

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning ???? https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Gigi Hadid too thanked Varun Dhawan for making her “ Bollywood dreams come true.” Re-sharing the clip on Instagram stories, the supermodel wrote, "Varun Dhawan, making my Bollywood dreams come true."

Here is the video:

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Launch Centre event was also attended by Hollywood's “it” couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.