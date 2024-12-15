Varun Dhawan Praises Union Home Minister Amit Shah After Meeting Him: "<i>Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab 'Baby' Hai</i>"

Varun Dhawan, who is currently promoting his upcoming action thriller Baby John, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event about Ramayan when he visited the national capital. Sharing a picture with the minister on his Instagram handle, Varun described how the interaction went, and called it an "absolute pleasure." He also plugged in his upcoming movie in the caption, adding his wit and humour to it. Sharing his excitement, Varun wrote in the caption, "Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab 'Baby' Hai. It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister amitshah ji in Delhi."

Take a look at the photo:

During the event, Varun took the stage to laud the minister and share his appreciation for him. "People call him Chanakya in politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who serves the nation selflessly," Varun said.

On the work front, Varun's upcoming film Baby John, is the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The trailer of the film was launched recently in a grand event. Packed with high-octane action sequences, the trailer showcases Varun as a police officer, a father, and a romantic lead. Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist in the movie, and his look has caused quite a stir among internet users. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

The trailer also features a surprise cameo by Salman Khan, adding to the anticipation around the movie. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, directed by A. Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee, Baby John is slated to release on December 25.

