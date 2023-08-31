Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal And Others Spotted At Punit Malhotra's New House

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal clicked at Punit Malhotra's house.

Varun Dhawan, along with family, was clicked at filmmaker Punit Malhotra's new house in Mumbai on Wednesday. Varun Dhawan was dressed in his festive best - he wore a white kurta with blue denims. Varun Dhawan's wife and fashion designer Natasha Dalal was also dressed in a festive white ensemble. We also spotted Varun's dad David Dhawan there. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who happens to be a cousin of Punit Malhotra, happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the house.

See photos from Punit Malhotra's house here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who had been dating for several years, went to school together. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in January 2021. See photos of Natasha here:

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra is best-known for directing projects like I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Both the films featured Imran Khan in the lead. He also directed the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, which marked Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's Bollywood debut.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few.