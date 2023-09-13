Varun Dhawan Calls Himself 'Kid In A Candy Store' In His Jawan Review. Shah Rukh Khan Agrees

Image was posted on X. (courtesy: srksfaratta)

As promised, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is here to respond to the congratulatory wishes from his fans and Bollywood industry friends. As Jawan continues on it path to break box office records, Shah Rukh Khan took time off his super busy schedule to reply to messages from his fans and well-wishers on X (previously known as Twitter). On Tuesday, SRK's Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan heaped praises on him for his stellar performance in Jawan. A day after, the Pathaan star replied to the message in the most adorable way. "Jawan is blockbuster stuff. Shah Rukh Khan delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt like a kid in a candy store. Each moment beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir... Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff," red Varun Dhawan's post. Replying to it, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always."

See Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan's adorable exchange on X:

Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always https://t.co/ZkA2VEWpdQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

SRK also replied to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. To the Mr. India's tweet that read, "If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer' A fan exclaimed loudly as Shah Rukh Khan came on screen, watching #Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree ..The audience response to Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelming," Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Thank u Shekhar!! But I'm sure u said this out loud in the theatre!! Ha ha… Wishing u health and happiness always."

Thank u Shekhar!! But I'm sure u said this out loud in the theatre!! Ha ha… Wishing u health and happiness always…. https://t.co/shS0jtoOlH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Besides his friends from Bollywood, SRK also replied to several fan pages. See his gold replies below:

Thank u my little #Jawan!!! He definitely looks the part… my love to Kashipur!!! https://t.co/OiTy1U8AAK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Banda Ho toh Zinda Ho!!! Thank u for celebrating the movie like this. Love to all of u…. https://t.co/7HHhH38qtk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"