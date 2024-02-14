Valentine's Day 2024: BRB, Still Laughing At Sara Ali Khan's Special Video For 'Single Girls'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Saraalikhan)

Sara Ali Khan's Valentine's day video, specially created keeping in mind all the "single girls" out there, might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. While the rest of the world was busy with dedicating posts for their special ones, the Kedarnath star treated her fans on Wednesday to a hilarious video, rounding up the feelings of women, who are single on Valentine's day. In the video, people can be seen asking Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a red kurta, to stop singing, her food being snatched away among other things. Sara Ali Khan captioned the video, "This Valentine's Day all the single girls be like…"

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Last week, Sara Ali Khan wished her mother Amrita Singh on her birthday in poetic style. Sara shared two images with her mother Amrita Singh from the sets of her two upcoming films. The first image is from the sets of Murder Mubarak and the second image is from the sets of Ae Watan Mere Watan. In the first picture, Sara, dressed in a green athleisure outfit, can be seen hugging her mother. In another image, Sara can be seen twinning with her mother in white. Sara, who has earned a different fanbase for her shayari, wrote a special note for her mother in the caption, it read, "Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan (My mother is my world)/ Aap mein bastein mere Praan (You are my lifeline)/ My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan (respect)/ And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan (pride and glory)/ Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan (perplexed)/ Doing all that you have isn't Aasaan (easy)/ Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann (amount)/ Your endless mamta (affection), patience and Dyaan (givings)/ That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan (I feel at peace and I dream about flying in the sky) Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan (What more can I say? You are my entire universe)."

Take a look at Sara's post here:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.