Valentine's Day 2021: Varun Dhawan's Two-Word Note To Wife Natasha Dalal Is Love, Actually

We are all hearts for Varun Dhawan's Valentine's Day post for wife Natasha Dalal. The Coolie No 1 actor, who rarely shares photos with Natasha Dalal, zeroed in on a loved-up photo on Valentine's Day and posted it with an adorable caption. The two-word post sums up the essence of Varun and Natasha's love story. "Everyday everywhere," he wrote. The photo appears to be one from Varun and Natasha's travel diaries - it could be a throwback or of recent times. Varun and Natasha, adorably hugging each other in the Valentine's Day postcard, can be seen dressed for cold weather - he in a bomber jacket and she in a lapel coat.

Varun Dhawan's Valentine's Day note may be brief but is indeed packed with a whole lot of love.

On January 24, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a strictly guarded wedding in Alibaug, attended by a handful of guests, including friends and family. He turned his Instagram into a wedding album of sorts with these posts:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts who went to school together. In an interview with Kareena Kapoor, Varun said it was a love at first sight kind of a situation for him when he saw Natasha Dalal for the first time: "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends but the minute I saw her, I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it."