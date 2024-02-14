Valentine's Day 2024: Swipe Right On These OG Romantic Films

SRK and Kajol in a still from DDLJ. (courtesy: YouTube)

It is that time of the year again. It is Valentine's Day and love is in the air. Those of us who have grown up on a healthy dose of cinema, music and literature have come to define love through the lens of pop- culture. As Indians, cinema has played a huge role in informing us not only about how we ought to fall in love but also how we live and thrive in love. So, what better way to spend the day than to binge-watch some of the best romantic films that Indian cinema has to offer? To save you time, we have curated a special list that will certainly turn up the mush quotient.

Here's the list

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [Hindi] - Prime Video

It would almost be criminal to not include this movie in a list of the most popular romantic Indian films. The premise is simple – boy meets girl, they fall in love, girl's father plays spoilsport but the couple is determined to beat all odds. Throw in Shah Rukh Khan's impish smile and charm, Kajol's easy grace, the ever-affable Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal, the intimidating Amrish Puri, timeless romantic songs, and the mustard fields of Punjab, you get Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film, much like love, has stood the test of time.

2. Alai Payuthey [Tamil] - Aha

What happens after the fairytale ending of “happily ever after”? That is what Mani Ratnam explores in Alai Payuthey, the story of a young couple – played by Shalini and Madhavan – who fall in love during Chennai local train rides and run away from home, looking for their happy ending. But marriage comes with its share of troubles, and if and how the couple wades through the tough times forms the crux of this romantic drama.

3. Bommarillu [Telugu] - YouTube

Want a love story that will make you smile from start to finish? We present you – Bommarillu. Siddharth and Genelia won hearts in this film which was released before the advent of OTT and subtitles becoming the norm. The songs and dialogues from this film remain iconic nearly 18 years later.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai [Hindi] - Netflix

We might only be partially joking when we say Kuch Kuch Hota Hain single-handedly led to a surge in the sales of friendship bands, “COOL” pendants and red dupattas. The film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji reinforced the belief that the foundation of a strong romantic relationship is friendship. A hit music album, iconic scenes and dialogues that you can mouth along as you watch make Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a must-watch.

5. Veer Zaara [Hindi] - Prime Video

The greatest love stories are almost always the ones that will elicit an ugly cry from you. Veer Zaara is the clear winner in his department. The cross-border love story between Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician, features Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta at their best. Crafted by legendary Yash Chopra, the film swears by the timeless belief that true love demands selfless sacrifice. There are clap-worthy dialogues, lovely songs and iconic scenes that will have you asking for more.

6. Premam [Malayalam] - Disney+ Hotstar

Love has seasons, at least in Alphonse Puthren's Premam. This simple romantic film follows George David [Nivin Pauly in fine form], as he lives and learns in love. As he transitions from teenage to adulthood, you see him crushing on the girl next door, nursing what he “thinks” is a heartbreak, the first real heartbreak and more continued attempts at finding love. All this, while a loyal group of friends cheer him on. The hugely relatable film not only gave us a love story for the ages but also served as Sai Pallavis's maiden film.

7. Jab We Met [Hindi] - Prime Video

A chirpy girl and a man meet on a train, talk, fight and get stranded in the middle of nowhere. Jab We Met has come to be recognised as one of the most popular romantic films of our times. The crackling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor and the evergreen songs make this film a must-watch.

8. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na [Hindi] - Netflix

Remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai teaching us “pyaar dosti hai [love is friendship]”? Well, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is the most contemporary and relatable cinematic representation of this belief. The innocent charm of lead actors Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza, a friends group to die for, and the adorable squabbles between real-life and reel-life couple Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah make this the perfect date-night movie.

9. Mungaru Male [Kannada] - Disney+ Hotstar

One of the most successful Kannada romantic films, Mungaru Male is a simple love story between Preetham and Nandini, played to perfection by actors Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi. The film has a loyal fan following thanks to its unique treatment and touching climax.

10. Kabhi Kabhie [Hindi] - Prime Video

One of the films that helped establish Yash Chopra as the master of the romance genre is Kabhi Kabhie. This intergenerational love story features an ensemble cast including Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi. Need a line to woo your significant other? Pick any of Sahir Ludhianvi's poems from this film and you have a winner.

Tell us your pick from the list.