Advertisement

NH7 Weekender 2024: Artist Line-Up Includes Usha Uthup, Amit Trivedi And Others

Raftaar will also perform at the concert

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NH7 Weekender 2024: Artist Line-Up Includes Usha Uthup, Amit Trivedi And Others
Usha Uthup pictured at an event.
Mumbai (Maharashtra):

Get ready to witness the 15th edition of the music festival NH7 Weekender in December. On Friday, the organisers unveiled the festival's artist line-up, consisting of 30 plus electrifying homegrown and International artists, all ready to set the stage ablaze on December 14th and 15th, 2024, at Teerth Fields, Pune.

British singer-songwriter, Jorja Smith, a 2019 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist will be making her India debut at the NH7 Weekender 2024! Renowned for her soulful voice and poignant lyricism, Jorja has collaborated with the likes of Kali Uchis, Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Drake, and more. The artist stepped into a new chapter with her second album "Falling or Flying", which won the Best Independent Album at the AIM Awards, while being nominated for the Best Independent Track - 'Little Things' for the same album. Jorja is all set to perform her biggest hits at the new era of NH7 Weekender.

Also, headlining the festival is National Award winner Amit Trivedi. The 15th year of NH7 Weekender is set to see some of the most prominent homegrown musicians taking the stage. With legendary artist Usha Uthup, King and rapper Raftaar joining the line-up, fans are in for a musical treat.

Raftaar will also perform at the concert. Excited about his gig, Raftaar in a press note shared, "I am ecstatic to debut at NH7 Weekender! Having been present at the festival over the years as an attendee and also, to support my friends, I am looking forward to finally performing at the happiest music festival. It is a great opportunity to connect with my fans! Waiting to vibe with the Weekender Warriors!"

Aditya Bhardwaj, Bharg, EXCISE DEPT, Green Park, ISHAN, Kalra Saab, Nariki, Shai, The Western Ghats, Yung Sammy, and Zeeshan Khan are among other debutants at the 2024 edition of NH7 Weekender.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Usha Uthup, Amit Trivedi
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Diljit Dosanjh Arrives In India, Gears Up For A Spectacular Dil-Luminati Kickoff In Delhi
NH7 Weekender 2024: Artist Line-Up Includes Usha Uthup, Amit Trivedi And Others
To Trolls, A Message From Seema Sajdeh: " I Just Go Delete, Delete, Delete"
Next Article
To Trolls, A Message From Seema Sajdeh: " I Just Go Delete, Delete, Delete"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com