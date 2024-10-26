NH7 Weekender 2024: Artist Line-Up Includes Usha Uthup, Amit Trivedi And Others

Get ready to witness the 15th edition of the music festival NH7 Weekender in December. On Friday, the organisers unveiled the festival's artist line-up, consisting of 30 plus electrifying homegrown and International artists, all ready to set the stage ablaze on December 14th and 15th, 2024, at Teerth Fields, Pune.

British singer-songwriter, Jorja Smith, a 2019 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist will be making her India debut at the NH7 Weekender 2024! Renowned for her soulful voice and poignant lyricism, Jorja has collaborated with the likes of Kali Uchis, Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Drake, and more. The artist stepped into a new chapter with her second album "Falling or Flying", which won the Best Independent Album at the AIM Awards, while being nominated for the Best Independent Track - 'Little Things' for the same album. Jorja is all set to perform her biggest hits at the new era of NH7 Weekender.

Also, headlining the festival is National Award winner Amit Trivedi. The 15th year of NH7 Weekender is set to see some of the most prominent homegrown musicians taking the stage. With legendary artist Usha Uthup, King and rapper Raftaar joining the line-up, fans are in for a musical treat.

Raftaar will also perform at the concert. Excited about his gig, Raftaar in a press note shared, "I am ecstatic to debut at NH7 Weekender! Having been present at the festival over the years as an attendee and also, to support my friends, I am looking forward to finally performing at the happiest music festival. It is a great opportunity to connect with my fans! Waiting to vibe with the Weekender Warriors!"

Aditya Bhardwaj, Bharg, EXCISE DEPT, Green Park, ISHAN, Kalra Saab, Nariki, Shai, The Western Ghats, Yung Sammy, and Zeeshan Khan are among other debutants at the 2024 edition of NH7 Weekender.

