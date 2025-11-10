Urvashi Dholakia Slams Trolls Questioning Her Love For Stray Dogs After Supreme Court's Order: "Show Some Humanity"

Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her role as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's prime-time show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wrote a long post slamming trolls and expressing doubts about her concern for stray dogs.

Urvashi shared a series of pictures in which she is seen spending time with her pet dogs and cats. She asked the Internet to show some "humanity" towards the pets. Her post comes after the Supreme Court's verdict on removing stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, and railway stations.

What Urvashi Wrote In Her Instagram Post

Urvashi began her note with these words, "I AM NOT GOING TO MINCE MY WORDS OR MY THOUGHTS FOR THIS POST.

"For those questioning my genuineness & authenticity regarding the stories that I have been posting about the new Supreme Court order for INDIES (whom the world calls STRAYS)!!

"Here it is IN YOUR FACE... the answer to all your negativity!! If you had chosen to genuinely know me or my family (which you clearly do not), your negativity & petty thoughts would be valid!"

Talking about her family's support for pets, Urvashi wrote, "My family has always been supportive and loving towards Indies, BE IT DOGS OR CATS, and we are absolutely proud of it! We have always appealed for adoption of Indies and we will continue to do so!

I speak when I have to, and that's exactly what I'm doing today. Before questioning my thoughts, why don't you guys look at yourselves in the mirror and ask yourselves what you have done for these voiceless beings!!!!"

She added, "The last video is me being on a shoot last year and appealing to show some love. This is for those people who are all talk and no action! I genuinely wish that there were courts in the animal kingdom too so that when we humans infiltrate their homes trying to destroy their peace and life, we would be punished as severely!!"

What Supreme Court Said In Its Latest Verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, and railway stations, and mentioned that such dogs cannot be released back into the same locations after sterilization.

The order follows a series of hearings in recent weeks, during which the court mentioned non-compliance with its directions on stray dog management under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.