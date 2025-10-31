Viral: Urvashi Dholakia Reprises Komolika In A Cheeky Dating Skit For Tinder

Urvashi Dholakia resurrected her famous television persona, Komolika Basu, in a cheeky new campaign for Tinder India. The dating app dropped the first episode of their Dating Scaries on Instagram, which featured the actress reprising her iconic role.

In the video, Urvashi can be seen perfectly playing the part of Komolika. She uses her signature glam and dramatic flair to school a young woman on dating red flags like gaslighting. She teaches her the traits of 'manipulation and emotional blackmail'.

The episode ends with a reminder that it stings almost as much as being left on read. The text on the video reads, "Gaslighting can be scary, and explosive to your dating life. Stay honest, stay happy. Issued in dating interest, love Tinder."

The side note read, "She's back, and now teaching a masterclass in manipulation. Tinder Dating Scaries Ep 1: Gaslighting."

Urvashi Dholakia is famously known for her iconic portrayal of Komolika in the television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show aired from 2001 to 2008 on Star Plus.

Urvashi's performance as the stylish and malevolent antagonist became a pop culture phenomenon, earning her widespread recognition and several awards for Best Actress in a Negative Role. The character is considered one of the most memorable vamps on Indian television.

Apart from Urvashi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay also featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Ronit Roy in key roles. The second instalment of the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starred Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif in lead roles. Hina Khan replaced Urvashi as the new generation Komolika.