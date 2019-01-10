Uri Screening: Vicky Kaushal Watches Film With Rumoured Girlfriend Harleen Sethi And Others

(L) Vicky Kaushal (R) Harleen Sethi at the screening of Uri

Highlights Kirti Kulhari arrived solo at the screening Abhishek Kapoor came to the screening with his wife Pragya Uri also stars Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina

A special screening of Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Uri: The Surgical Strike was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, two days prior to the release of the film. The screening was attended by the cast - Vicky Kaushal, Kirti Kulhari and Yami Gautam - as well as several other Bollywood celebrities. Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, who arrived in their respective cars at the screening venue, posed for the paparazzi waiting outside. Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in a black dress while Vicky was casually dressed for the occasion. Vicky Kaushal, who is rumoured to be dating actress Harleen Sethi, also attended the special screening.

Kirti Kulhari, who plays the role of an army officer in Uri, arrived solo at the screening. She was dressed in a traditional outfit. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle arrived with her parents. Pooja Hegde, Vikrant Massey, Varun Mitra were also photographed at Uri screening. Bhagyashree was photographed with her son Abhimanyu. Director-producer Abhishek Kapoor came to the screening with his wife Pragya. Producer Goldie Behl was photographed arriving solo.





Uri is based on the 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan, after the Uri Base Camp in Jammu & Kashmir was attacked. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of an army officer, who leads the covert military operation. Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer.

Speaking about why he signed Uri, Vicky Kaushal said: "I learnt a lot when I read the script. I was very excited to tell the story. There is always an adrenaline rush to play a character like this. I was all charged up to do it right. We have seen films on war and military earlier, but this film will be new for the audience."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri also stars Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film.