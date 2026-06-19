Upasana Singh On Feeling 'Extremely Bad' After Being Rejected For <i>Maine Pyaar Kiya</i>: "I Was Taller Than Salman Khan"

Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, was a massive hit. Not many people know that actress Upasana Singh was first approached to play Bhagyashree's role but was later dropped. She even approached Sooraj Barjatya's father, Raj Kumar Barjatya, afterwards for an explanation.

What's Happening

Upasana Singh went down memory lane with Galatta India as she recalled her audition for Maine Pyaar Kiya.

She said, "I was studying in Chandigarh at that time and my aunt used to stay in Chembur. I always used to say that I wanted to be a heroine. So, whenever I used to come to Mumbai, I used to meet all these directors and producers."

She continued, "So, once I came and met Gupta ji (who handles Sooraj Barjatya's work). He told me that Rajshri was making a film called Maine Pyaar Kiya and he would make me meet Sooraj Barjatya. I told him that I'd been doing theatre since childhood and was interested in acting. He (Sooraj Barjatya) didn't take a proper audition, just asked me to say three or four dialogues. He liked me, and told Gupta ji that I was selected from his side."

"But he wanted me to meet his father as well. Gupta ji then called me and said that I was selected from Sooraj ji's side, and then I met his father. I went back to Chandigarh, but I never received a call. Then the film was made. I didn't go to watch the film for a long time because I was feeling upset that I was the heroine and it was made without me. I didn't tell anyone that I was selected because it felt insulting," added Upasana Singh.

The actress then revealed that years later, when she was shooting with Sooraj Barjatya for Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Raj Kumar Barjatya brought up the topic of her being rejected for Maine Pyaar Kiya, and she burst out.

She shared, "A few years later, I did Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon with Sooraj ji. We were shooting in Switzerland and Sooraj ji's father revealed to everyone that I was the first choice for Maine Pyaar Kiya. I didn't react at all. I wasn't even expecting he would take my name but he did. Everyone was shocked and asked why I wasn't cast finally. I got angry then and I told him, 'You rejected me, why?' He said that it was because I was taller than Salman Khan. I replied, 'Even Sridevi is taller than him, but she can work with him. Don't fool me!' He said, 'If we had cast you, you also would have left the industry like Sridevi did.'"

"At that time, I felt extremely bad. It was such a great film but I didn't watch it for a long time. I just felt that I would have abused Bhagyashree if I went to watch the film. But she performed really well and deserved that role, though I felt I deserved it more than her. Salman knew about this," concluded Upasana Singh.

About Maine Pyaar Kiya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyaar Kiya introduced Salman Khan in his first leading role and marked Bhagyashree's debut in Bollywood. The film also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in key roles.

About Upasana Singh

An established Indian actress and comedian, Upasana Singh has showcased a versatile range on television and in Hindi, Punjabi, and Rajasthani cinema.

She has been very popular as the groom-hunting Pinky Bua in Comedy Nights with Kapil. As for Bollywood films, she's had supporting roles in films like Judaai and Sarfarosh.

ALSO READ | 'Kala Hiran Makers Have No Right To Make Film On Salman Khan's Life': Actor's Counsel To Delhi High Court