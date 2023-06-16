'Ram Will Take Active Part In Parenting' Says Mom-To-Be Upasana

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana (Courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first baby in July. Of course, the parents-to-be are “excited” and “nervous,” especially Upasana. But the actor, being her “go-to man” whenever she is “hyper” and anxious, always calms her down. That is one of the reasons why she is sure that Ram Charan will be an active parent. Talking to ETimes after celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary, Upasana said their family is very excited for the baby. “We are all very excited, nervous and a bit anxious too. Ram is my go-to man when I am hyper or having anxiety attacks. He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let's figure it out'. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting.”

Upasana and Ram Charan, who got married on June 14 in 2012, announced their first pregnancy in an Instagram post in December last year. “We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude from Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” it read.

The couple, a few days later, shared adorable pictures of themselves with their pet pooch Rhyme to thank their friends and fans for all the best wishes.

In the same interview, Upasana Kamineni also revealed how Ram Charan reacted after she told him she was pregnant. He was calm at first but then celebrated with her when all test results were okay. “When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don't get too excited, calm down'. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that's when he celebrated,” said the entrepreneur and added: “That is what I admire the most about Ram, he's the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way.”

Upasana Kamineni also shared that she and Ram Charan will move back to Chiranjeevi's house after the birth of their child. They want to raise their kid in an environment where the child gets the love of both parents and grandparents. “We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don't want to deprive our child of that joy,” said Upasana.

In terms of work, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was a blockbuster. He is now prepping for his next film with Kiara Advani, titled Game Changer.