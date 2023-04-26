Uorfi Javed Claims She Was Denied Entry By Mumbai Restaurant Because Of Her Fashion

Image was Instagrammed by Uorfi Javed.(courtesy: urf7i)

Uorfi Javed is known for her unique fashion sense. So much so that Kareena Kapoor also gave a shout-out to Uorfi's style (more on that later). Now, The Bigg Boss OTT fame has shared a post on Instagram Stories criticising a restaurant that denied her entry. She said, “W**! Is this really the 21st century? I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It's okay if you don't agree with my fashion choices. It's NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it. Don't give some lame excuses. Pissed off!” She has also asked the food delivery platform Zomato to look into the matter. “Please look into it, Zomato”.

Uorfi Javed's fashion statements have always been the talk of the town. You can “Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her.” Not our words. Ace designer duo Jani Sandeep Khosla said this when Uorfi turned muse for their collection.

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is known for her glammed-up fashion outings, told Zoom, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi Javed but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Uorfi Javed recalled the moment when she read Kareena's comment on her fashion choices. “I was blown away, I couldn't believe it at first. Mujhe laga ye mazak ho raha hai. Usne kuch bura kaha hai and ye log mazak kar rahe hain mere sath ki acha keh diya hai (I thought it was a joke, she must have criticised my outfits and people are fooling me by saying she has actually praised them). But then I saw the clip and uss din mujhe laga maine kuch achieve kiya hai life mein (that day I realised that I have achieved something in my life),” said Uorfi.