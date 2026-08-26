Uorfi Javed Explains Why She Didn't Like Parul Gulati's Game On <i>The Traitors 2</i>

Uorfi Javed has shared her take on Parul Gulati's gameplay in The Traitors, and she is not impressed. The social media personality said she did not like the way Parul handled her suspicions during the reality show. According to Uorfi, simply calling someone out as a Traitor is not enough. She believes contestants need to plan their moves before going after someone.

Speaking about Parul's approach, Uorfi said, “I didn't like Parul's game at all,” as quoted by The Times of India. She explained that the show is about strategy and that being loud about suspicions may not always work in a contestant's favour.

“The game is not just about shouting and saying, ‘You, you, this person is a Traitor, I will bring them down.' No,” Uorfi said. She added that contestants who think they have figured out a Traitor should first work on getting other players on their side.

"If you have figured out that someone is a Traitor, or you feel that they are a Traitor, then strategise," Uorfi said. She suggested building a group of trusted players and making sure there are enough votes before trying to remove the suspected Traitor.

“Get your people together, build a vote bank, create a circle of trust, and then eliminate that person.”

Uorfi, who won the first season of The Traitors, also had a different view of Rida's gameplay. She praised the way Rida kept her thoughts to herself instead of making her suspicions obvious to everyone.

"Actually, I like Rida's game," she said. Uorfi added, “Because she didn't tell anyone. She directly went and didn't even give those people a chance to say anything about the circle of shak, and there she played the game.”

A few days ago, Uorfi Javed gave fans a glimpse into the professional setbacks she has faced over the years. In an Instagram video, she recalled missing out on Lock Upp because of a date clash. Uorfi said she had already signed another project, and just one day of overlapping shoot dates meant she could not take up the show. She also spoke about how she faced rejection from the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.