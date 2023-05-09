Uorfi Javed Claims She Was Disinvited From Event Because She Wasn't On Madhuri Dixit's Guest List

Uorfi Javed shared this image. (courtesy: urf7i)

Reality TV star, model, and content creator Uorfi Javed has always been known for mincing no words when it comes to sharing her take on varied subjects. Now, the actress is grabbing headlines for sharing that she was invited to an event, only to be disinvited later, just hours before the event. The reason she was given – Uorfi did not make it to Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit's guestlist. Sharing a screengrab of Madhuri Dixit on the red carpet of the same event, Uorfi said, “Fun fact about this event – they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me, team that I'm no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane ke liye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me!”

Uorfi Javed also recently responded to Ranbir Kapoor's comment on her fashion choices in an interview. The actor called her fashion choice's "bad taste". In an episode of What Women Want hosted by Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor, he shared his opinion on Uorfi's outfits. However, a few days later, Kareena praised Uorfi for her unconventional fashion sense, calling her "extremely brave and extremely gutsy."

In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Uorfi shared her reaction to Kareena's compliment and Ranbir's criticism, saying, "I was blown away, I couldn't believe it at first. Mujhe laga ye mazak ho raha hai. Usne kuch bura kaha hai and ye log mazak kar rhe hain mere sath ki acha keh dia hai. (I thought it was a joke, she must have criticised my outfits and people are fooling me by saying she has actually praised them). But then I saw the clip and uss din mujhe laga maine kuch achieve kiya hai life mein. (that day I realised that I have achieved something in my life)."

Uorfi Javed is known for her performances in Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4.