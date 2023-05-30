'Until We Meet Again,' Late Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Fiance Jay Gandhi Writes In Tribute

Jay Gandhi shared this throwback image. (courtesy: jaygandhi.6)

A few days after the death of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, her fiance Jay Gandhi poured his heart out in an emotional tribute. He posted a throwback picture of himself with the late actress on Instagram and he wrote in the post, "Until we meet again. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart." He signed off with these words, "Until we meet again...RIP my love."

Read Jay Gandhi's eulogy for Vaibhavi Upadhyaya.

Previously, Jay Gandhi shared this throwback picture with his late fiancee and he wrote in his caption, "I only miss you every minute of everyday. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon. RIP my Gundi, I love you."

See Jay Gandhi's post for Vaibhavi here:

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Jay Gandhi reportedly got engaged on Valentine's Day this year and were reportedly set to marry by the end of the year.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident last week. She had been a part of TV shows such as C.I. D, Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, Please Find Attached and Adaalat and she famously starred in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak in 2020.