<i>Ulajh</i> Marks Janhvi Kapoor's Solo Best Box Office Opening So Far

Since the release of the spy thriller, Ulajh, has created a stir among audiences due to positive word of mouth. Fans are raving about the film's unpredictability, suspense, and gripping twists and turns, as well as standout performances from Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew.

The film had opened at Rs. 1.37 crore and saw a significant increase due to positive word of mouth on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs. 2.02 cr and 2.42 cr respectively, indicating a promising upward trend. This brings the total collection for the first weekend to Rs. 5.99 crore, marking this to be the best BO opening for her solo film.

Netizens have praised the film as a captivating watch, with Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of Suhana Bhatia being described as powerful and brilliant. One viral review reads, "#Ulajh is captivating, gripping, and intriguing! I am proud that you chose #JanhviKapoor for such a powerful and brilliant portrayal of #SuhanaBhatia! All twists and turns are worth it! Edge-of-the-seat thriller! Every artist in this film is a gem to look out for. Another user wrote, "Ulajh review - Mind-bending thriller! Janhvi Kapoor shines in a complex web of suspense and intrigue. Polished direction and cinematography keep you hooked. 4/5", Another added, "#Ulajh has been watched one of the finest film. Completely loved it. I liked how it's not abt Pakistan vs India as always shown in our films #JanhviKapoor aced the role as Suhana Batia. Loved gulshan, meiyang chang n Roshan Mathew in their roles.This film deserves audience's love #JanhviKapoor".

#Ulajh has been watched one of the finest film. Completely loved it. I liked how it's not abt Pakistan vs India as always shown in our films #JanhviKapoor aced the role as suhana batia. Loved gulshan, meiyang chang n Roshan Mathew in their roles.This film deserves audience's love… pic.twitter.com/WDP7LaLMwd — Rupa Ram degana (@RupaBawari) August 2, 2024

The movie revolves around an IFS officer, Suhana (Janhvi Kapoor), who finds herself caught in a conspiracy while tussling with a career-defining assignment far from home. The film also features a solid ensemble cast consisting of Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal role. This film is written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, and also directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is now playing in cinemas near you.

