<i>Ulajh</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Sees Steady Growth, Mints ₹4.90 Crore

Ulajh, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, hit the silver screens on Friday. The spy-thriller, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, saw a sharp rise in the box office figures on the first Sunday. On day 3, the film minted ₹2 crore at the domestic ticket window, reported Sacnilk. On the opening day, Ulajh, produced by Junglee Pictures, minted ₹1.15 crore. The day 2 collection stood at ₹1.75 crore, the report added. With this, the total box office collection stands at ₹4.90 crore. “Ulajh had an overall 23.26 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Sunday,” the report added. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Suhana Bhatia. Ulajh revolves around a young IFS officer (Janhvi Kapoor) working in the Indian High Commission in London. She is the only woman in such a high rank. Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, and Adil Hussain are also a part of the film.

On Thursday, a day before the premiere, the makers of Ulajh organised a special screening in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor attended the event. She was joined by her sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, uncle, veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor. Filmmaker Karam Johar and veteran actress Rekha also graced the occasion. Read all about it here.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Ulajh 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “Ulajh juggles a whole array of tricks and twists to ramp up tension but it never quite succeeds in blowing away the cobwebs of cliches that it gathers along the way. It is never absorbing enough to keep the audience invested in the details and dynamics of the protagonist's predicament as she is painted into a corner by a wily adversary.”

For Janhvi Kapoor's role, he said, “Suhana Bhatia, daughter and granddaughter of respected career diplomats, has a great deal to live up to. She isn't a trained, quick-on-the-draw secret agent spoiling for a fight but a white-collar government functionary committed to playing by the rules. Suhana isn't a battle-ready operative in the mould of the RAW undercover agents we encountered in Baby, Naam Shabana and Raazi. She does not swing into action at the slightest provocation. That isn't her job description.”

Next, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action-thriller stars Jr NTR in the lead.