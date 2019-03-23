Uday Chopra Posts And Deletes 'I Am Not Okay' Tweet Leaving Fans Concerned

Uday Chopra made a "confession" and wrote: "Confession: I am not ok! I am trying but so far I am failing!"

Uday Chopra spotted in Mumbai in October 2017.


  1. Uday Chopra appeared to delete a few of his tweets
  2. "Confession: I am not ok!" he had written in one
  3. "I am trying but so far I am failing!" he added

Uday Chopra found a spot on the list of trends after he posted and deleted two cryptic tweets on Friday. In one of his tweets, which are now deleted and are rather depressing in its tone, the actor made a "confession" and wrote: "Confession: I am not ok! I am trying but so far I am failing!" In the preceding tweet, also deleted, he equated his feeling of quitting Twitter for just a brief while with the phrase "close to death" and wrote: "For a few hours, I deactivated my Twitter account. It felt as close to death as it could get. Was phenomenal! I think this is a good option to suicide. I might be doing it permanently."

Uday Chopra may have deleted his tweets but screenshots are being circulated on the Internet.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to spot Uday Chopra's depressing tweets, and expressed concern as umpteen responses poured in asking the actor to remain strong in the time of difficulty. Twitter also suggested that Uday Chopra's tweets are a result of suffering from depression:

While Uday Chopra often trends for his quirky tweets involving self-directed jokes, contrasting tweets are also often spotted on his timeline. Last year, he wrote on depression and anxiety and that: "help is available."

Uday Chopra, who once featured in headlines for his reported romance with Nargis Fakhri, posted this in August last year:

Uday Chopra, who was last seen in Aamir Khan's Dhoom: 3 in 2013, told IANS in an interview the following year: "That's over. My focus is not there. Also, I don't have time to act." Photos of Uday Chopra, papped by the shutterbugs in 2017, revealed that he had noticeably gained several kilos from how we saw him in Dhoom 3.



