U Turn: Alaya Furniturewalla To Star In Hindi Remake Of Kannada Hit. Details Here

Alaya Furniturewalla, who is one-film old in Bollywood, will be seen in a Hindi remake of 2016 Kannada hit U Turn. The remake will mark Alaya's second film. Announcing her new film on Instagram, Alaya wrote: "Sometimes in life, taking a shortcut is not the only way ahead. Think twice before you change the course of your journey and take a #UTurn!" The Hindi remake will be directed by Arif Khan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. The shooting for the film starts tomorrow. U Turn was originally released in Kannada by director Pawan Kumar, who then filmed it simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu under the same title.

Sharing a teaser of sorts of U Turn, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "After its blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey."

The Kannada version of U Turn, released in 2016, featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role while the Tamil and Telugu versions, premiered in 2018, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead star. U Turn was also remade in Malayalam in 2017 titled Careful.

U Turn is about the story of a motorist who dies by accident after breaking a traffic rule at a flyover in Bangalore and the investigation of the case by an intern journalist and two police inspectors to find the real culprit.

Details about other cast of U Turn and its release date have not been revealed yet.